* UCB's Shanghai office visited by anti-trust body SAIC
* UCB says it one of several pharma companies inspected
* Follows accusations of large-scale bribery by GSK
* China taking tough line on several industry sectors
By Ben Deighton and Ben Hirschler
BRUSSELS/LONDON, July 19 Belgian drugmaker UCB
has been visited by Chinese authorities as the country
widens investigations into bribery by drugmakers, following
allegations against Britain's GlaxoSmithKline.
A spokesman for UCB said on Thursday that officials were
also investigating other drug companies with operations in the
country, although he did not identify them.
A number of international firms - including Novartis
, Roche, Johnson & Johnson and
AstraZeneca - denied any knowledge of being investigated
following the UCB news.
Chinese police have accused GSK of bribing officials and
doctors to boost sales and raise the price of its medicines,
marking a hardening stance against malpractice by multinationals
operating in the country.
"They've been launching inspections with several pharma
companies active in the country, both Chinese and foreign
companies such as ours, and as part of the process our Shanghai
office was visited by the agency in the last 48 hours," the UCB
spokesman said.
UCB is a medium-sized pharmaceuticals company with a
particular strength in epilepsy treatment.
The officials visiting the group's office were from the
State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) and were
seeking information on compliance, he said.
The SAIC is one of China's main three anti-trust regulators
in charge of market supervision.
Its investigations often overlap with the country's top
watchdog, the National Development and Reform Commission, which
has recently launched a pricing investigation into local and
international drugmakers, including GSK, Merck and
Astellas Pharma.
China on Monday accused GSK of transferring up to 3 billion
yuan ($489 million) to 700 travel agencies and consultancies to
facilitate bribes - an allegation Britain's top drugmaker said
it was deeply concerned about and which it called "shameful".
The official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday that
authorities in Shanghai had suspended the business of the
Shanghai Linjiang International Travel Agency, one of the
businesses linked to GSK.
The tough Chinese action against GSK, including the
detention of four senior Chinese executives and a ban on a top
British executive leaving the country, has sent a chill through
the wider pharmaceutical sector.
There has been widespread speculation that other
multinational companies would be drawn into the corruption
investigations.
"This is bigger. This is not just GSK. The entire industry
is on a journey here," one European drug industry executive
said.
CORPORATES UNDER FIRE
The GSK investigation is the highest-profile corporate probe
in China since four executives from mining giant Rio Tinto
were jailed in March 2010 for taking bribes and
stealing commercial secrets. Three of those executives were
Chinese while the fourth was a Chinese-born Australian.
Beijing has targeted corporations on multiple fronts in the
past few months, including over alleged price-fixing, quality
controls and consumer rights.
European food groups Nestle and Danone
said they would cut infant milk formula prices in China after
Beijing launched an inquiry into the industry.
And on Friday the official People's Daily newspaper reported
the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the world's biggest
jewellery retailer by market value, was among a number of gold
shops being probed for price fixing.
Past improper payouts in China have also landed other
Western drugmakers in trouble - although with U.S. rather than
Chinese authorities.
In the last year Pfizer and Eli Lilly have
both settled with Washington, without admitting wrongdoing, over
alleged corrupt payments in foreign markets, including China.
More cases under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act are
pending.
China is increasingly important for big drugmakers, which
rely on growth in emerging markets to offset slower sales in
Western markets. IMS Health, which tracks pharmaceutical
industry trends, expects China to overtake Japan as the world's
second-biggest drugs market behind the United States by 2016.