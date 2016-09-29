LONDON, Sept 29 GlaxoSmithKline has
promoted a former Novartis executive to lead its
consumer healthcare business, following the appointment last
week of the unit's previous head, Emma Walmsley, as CEO
designate of the drugmaker.
The British group said on Thursday that Brian McNamara, 50,
who currently heads up Europe and the Americas at GSK Consumer
Healthcare, would take on his new role immediately and join
GSK's corporate executive team.
McNamara worked for 11 years at Novartis, where he was also
in charge of consumer health, and joined GSK following the
creation of a joint venture between the two companies in 2015.
Prior to that he spent 16 years at Procter & Gamble.
The swift management transition will ensure the consumer
business remains focused on improving financial performance and
will allow Walmsley to focus on her new role as incoming CEO, a
spokesman said.
She will officially take the helm at the end of March on the
retirement of current CEO Andrew Witty, becoming the first woman
to lead a top global drugmaker.
Separately, GSK said it had disposed of the final portion of
its stake in Aspen Pharmacare, Africa's biggest generic
drugmaker, after seven years as an investor in the company. Its
gross proceeds from the sale of the remaining 6.2 percent
holding were 477 million pounds ($621 million).
($1 = 0.7680 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Adrian Croft)