* Drugmaker to hire 10-20 pct more doctors in-house
* Follows move to stop paying outsiders to promote drugs
* GSK hopes for long-term competitive advantage with revamp
* Short-term challenge to maintain effective promotion
LONDON, April 17 Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
- hit by bribery claims in five countries - is to employ
hundreds more doctors as members of staff as it seeks to build a
new sales model designed to eliminate sharp marketing practices.
Following a decision to cut commercial ties with outside
doctors, GSK expects to increase its in-house team of physicians
by 10-20 percent over the next year or so from around 1,500 at
present, Chief Medical Officer James Shannon told Reuters.
Leaders of Britain's biggest drugmaker believe they have a
blueprint that will put GSK ahead of rivals when it comes to
ethical behaviour - but the company keeps getting knocked back
by allegations of past corrupt practices.
GSK is now investigating claims that bribes were paid to
doctors in Poland, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon, following a much
larger case of alleged bribery in China.
Chinese authorities in July accused GSK of funnelling up to
3 billion yuan ($483 million) to doctors and officials to
encourage them to use its medicines in a case that the company
has described as "shameful".
Shannon, the man charged with overhauling relations with the
medical community, admits that changing fundamentally the way
GSK interacts with doctors will require "a lot of work".
The firm aims to become the first in the industry to stop
paying outside doctors to promote its products, end payments for
medics to attend conferences and delink incentives for sales
representatives from individual sales targets.
It won't be easy. A key challenge in the process, which is
due to be completed by 2016, is how to make the transition
without ceding business to rivals in the $1 trillion-a-year
drugs industry.
Since none of its peers have yet followed suit, industry
analysts - and some company insiders - say GSK's unilateral move
risks putting it at a marketing disadvantage, particularly in
emerging markets.
"It's a hard thing to do, and it could have a negative
impact on revenues," said Stijn Vanacker, global healthcare
analyst at investment manager Robeco. "Doctors are the ones who
use the drugs. They are the customers, and you need them
onside."
STEP BACKWARDS, MOVE FORWARDS
There is a long tradition of drug companies paying outside
medical experts, known as "key opinion leaders", to speak on
their behalf at medical meetings, based on the expectation that
other doctors will trust their opinions.
Shannon acknowledges the risk in abandoning the decades-old
practice but believes society's demands for squeaky clean
relations between doctors and industry means GSK will be at a
competitive advantage in the long term.
"Sometimes you have to take a slight step backwards to move
forwards," he said in an interview.
"I'm assuming society will continue the pressure, and
everybody else will have to follow, and I would rather be doing
this in an organised way over the next 18 months rather than
find that regulations have changed and we are forced to
implement it in six months."
In the United States, where GSK has already decoupled rep
pay from sales volumes, it has found that business has not
suffered, and in some cases commercial staff are getting access
to doctors who refuse to see rivals, Shannon said.
Adapting to the new, stringent in-house rules will require a
re-balancing of resources at GSK.
Part of that will see GSK giving more money to third-party
academic organisations to fund medical education, but the
company is also expanding its medical affairs department and
recruiting more trained doctors to work full-time for the
company. Shannon said he was looking to recruit both junior
medics as well as some leaders in their field.
Some of them will act as expert speakers at medical meetings
where outside experts have been used up until now.
"It is still important to have those discussions, but there
will probably be less than we have today," Shannon said.
"This is not a one-for-one process of stopping paying doctor
X and replacing him by doctor Y - this is an entire rethink
about our business practice."
GSK also intends to make much greater use of digital
technologies, such as webcasts and webinars, to communicate with
doctors instead of paying for them to attend conferences.
Despite the barrage of bribery reports, GSK insists it does
not have a "systemic issue with unethical behaviour" and says it
has a clear system for dealing with violations, which resulted
in 48 dismissals and 113 written warnings last year.
Public concerns about interactions between drugmakers and
doctors are unlikely to go away, with companies now obliged to
disclose payments to individual doctors in the United States and
similar rules set to take effect in Europe in 2016.
Authorities on both sides of the Atlantic are also looking
for cases to prosecute under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act (FCPA) and the UK Bribery Act, which prohibit payments to
government officials, including state-employed doctors, to
obtain business overseas.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have both
settled claims under the FCPA within the past three years, and a
Reuters examination in 2012 of filings by the world's top 10
drug companies found that eight of them had warned of potential
costs related to charges of corruption in foreign markets. (here)
