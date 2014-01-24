BRIEF-GMP appoints Francisco Montoro as chairman
* Appoints current CEO, Francisco Montoro Aleman, as new chairman
LONDON Jan 24 GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday European regulators had given the green light to its once-weekly diabetes drug albiglutide, which it is marketing as Eperzan.
Albiglutide belongs to the same class of injectable GLP-1 drugs as Victoza, from Novo Nordisk, and Byetta and Bydureon, from Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca .
A positive recommendation for a drug by the European Medicines Agency is generally followed by a marketing authorisation by the European Commission. GSK said a final decision was anticipated later this quarter.
Last year regulators in the United States pushed back an approval decision on the drug until April 15.
TOKYO, April 21 Japan's financial regulator has stepped up scrutiny of banks on their measures against money laundering and terror funding, ahead of checks by a global body for fighting illicit finance, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.