LONDON Aug 2 U.S. regulators have pushed back
an approval decision on GlaxoSmithKline's experimental
diabetes drug albiglutide by three months until April 15, 2014,
Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Friday.
A separate filing for the drug in Europe is progressing on
schedule.
The once-weekly treatment for type 2 diabetes belongs to the
same class of injectable GLP-1 drugs as Victoza, from Novo
Nordisk, and Byetta and Bydureon, from Bristol-Myers
Squibb and AstraZeneca.
Based on reported clinical trial results, industry analysts
have questioned how well albiglutide will fare in a crowded
market - especially with a promising new rival in the pipeline
in the form of Eli Lilly's dulaglutide.