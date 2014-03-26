March 26 GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Wednesday that it had received European marketing approval for its once-weekly diabetes drug albiglutide, which it is marketing as Eperzan.

The drug received a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in January.

GSK said it expects to launch albiglutide in several countries in Europe in the third to fourth quarter this year.

Albiglutide is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is expected to give its opinion on the drug by April 15.

The EMA authorisation of albiglutide was based on the results of the Harmony programme comprising eight late stage studies, the company said.

The Harmony programme involved over 5,000 patients and evaluated albiglutide against commonly-used classes of type 2 diabetes treatment, including insulin, in patients at different stages of the disease, as well as those with renal impairment.

