* GSK weighing disposal of established drugs in Western
markets
* Part of wider reshaping of British drugmaker's business
* Other pharma firms also reviewing mature drug portfolios
* GSK said to be in "no rush" to divest older non-core
assets
By Ben Hirschler and Freya Berry
LONDON, May 29 GlaxoSmithKline has
invited private equity firms to consider making offers for a
range of its older drugs sold in Western markets, according to
three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The move is part of a reshaping of the drugmaker's business,
which also involves a major asset swap deal struck last month
with Novartis.
Chief Executive Andrew Witty said last month that Britain's
biggest pharmaceuticals company could dispose of individual
medicines or a broader portfolio of older established products.
A GSK spokesman had no further comment on the potential
disposals on Thursday.
Private equity firms approached by GSK include Advent
International, Blackstone and KKR, the sources
said, and the drugmaker is being advised by Lazard.
Officials at Lazard and the three private equity firms declined
to comment.
GSK said at its first-quarter results on April 30 that it
was evaluating options to "maximise the value of our portfolio
and currently reviewing our Established Products Portfolio". The
portfolio includes products such as the antidepressant Paxil,
migraine treatment Imitrex and Zantac for stomach acid.
The company has started breaking out results for these
mature medicines for the first time this year as a prelude to a
potential divestment of at least some of them.
"You should not be surprised if we were able to transact a
disposal of some of that established product portfolio in the
next year or two," Witty told reporters last month. "That is not
part of our future."
One person familiar with GSK's thinking said it was in "no
rush" to dispose of the 50 or so older medicines in the division
and it also planned to retain rights to most of the products in
emerging markets, where they form an important part of GSK's
business.
Sales of established products totalled 814 million pounds
($1.36 billion) in the first quarter of 2014, down 11 percent on
a year earlier, reflecting increased competition from cheaper
generic copies. Around half of those sales were made in emerging
markets.
Although sales of these older medicines are declining, they
are still very profitable. Core operating profit for established
products was 485 million pounds in the first quarter, down from
609 million a year earlier, representing an operating margin of
59.6 percent against 27.3 percent for the group as a whole.
The drugmaker's approach to private equity firms was first
reported by Sky News.
GSK shares ended 0.5 percent higher, after falling 1.6
percent on Wednesday following news that Britain's Serious Fraud
Office had launched a criminal investigation into the company's
commercial practices.
WIDER INDUSTRY TREND
GSK has already disposed of some non-core products. Last
September it agreed to sell thrombosis medicines Arixtra and
Fraxiparine to South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare for 700
million pounds ($1.2 billion), or around two times their annual
sales.
Assuming a similar sales multiple, the Western-markets half
of the current established drugs portfolio might be worth around
3.25 billion pounds, based on the level of sales reported in the
first quarter.
GSK's decision to review its portfolio of older prescription
drugs is part of a wider industry trend. Once companies divest
their mature drugs, the remaining faster-growing and newer
products can boost the top-line sales rate.
Pfizer, the biggest U.S. drugmaker, has created a
similar established products unit as a possible prelude to
eventually divesting its mature drugs, and other firms are
considering their options.
France's Sanofi and U.S. drugmakers Merck & Co
and Abbott Laboratories are all exploring
selling off some of their older drugs that have lost patent
protection, Reuters reported last month.
Finding a keen buyer, however, may not be so easy. The
appetite among rival drugmakers for such ageing assets is
limited, leaving private equity firms as the most obvious
purchasers, since they can milk the cash flow without having to
worry about the expense of drug development.
($1 = 0.5982 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Pravin Char
and Keiron Henderson)