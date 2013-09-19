LONDON, Sept 19 GlaxoSmithKline and
Theravance's new inhaled lung drug Relvar has been
recommended for approval in Europe, Britain's biggest drugmaker
said on Thursday.
The green light from the European Medicines Agency follows
approval for the product in May in the United States, where it
is known as Breo. The medicine is inhaled through a palm-sized
device called Ellipta.
The drug consists of a corticosteroid to reduce inflammation
and a novel long-acting beta-agonist (LABA), which is designed
to open the airways. While the U.S. approval so far only covers
the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),
the European recommendation is for both asthma and COPD.
Patrick Vallance, GSK's president of pharmaceuticals R&D,
said the European regulator's endorsement of the product for
asthma was "particularly exciting".
Relvar is one of two new medicines that GSK is relying on to
reinvigorate its respiratory business as the company's $8
billion-a-year blockbuster Advair faces the threat of generic
competition in the years ahead.
The other key new lung drug is Anoro, which combines a LABA
therapy with a long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonist
(LAMA). It was recommended for approval by a U.S. federal
advisory panel last week.
A final approval decision on Relvar by the European
Commission is anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2013, GSK
said. The Commission nearly always endorses the opinions of the
medicines agency.