LONDON May 5 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Tuesday it had submitted a gene therapy for approval in Europe,
becoming the first big drugmaker to seek marketing authorisation
for the technology to fix faulty genes.
Reuters reported last week that the move was imminent. It
marks the latest sign of a renaissance in gene therapy after
some disastrous clinical trial results in the late 1990s and
early 2000s.
GSK's product, developed with Italian scientists, is
designed to treat a tiny number of children with ADA Severe
Combined Immune Deficiency (ADA-SCID) for whom no suitable bone
marrow donor can be found.
