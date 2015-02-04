BRIEF-Italpinas Development Corp clarifies on article posted in Business Mirror
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.
LONDON Feb 4 GlaxoSmithKline has put its 7.9 percent stake in Danish biotech company Genmab up for sale to institutional investors, the British drugs giant said on Wednesday.
"Since the announcement of the sale of GSK's marketed Oncology portfolio to Novartis, GSK has considered its stake in Genmab to be a non-core asset," the company said in a statement.
The result of the placing, for which Deutsche Bank is acting as sole book runner, will be announced around Feb. 5, it said.
The stake is worth about 280 million euros ($320 million) based on the share price on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.
* Q1 NET INTEREST & CREDIT COMMISSIONS INCOME NOK 135 MILLION VERSUS NOK 125 MILLION YEAR AGO