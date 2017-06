The Human Genome Sciences Laboratories and Offices building is seen in Rockville, Maryland, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana/Files

Human Genome Sciences Inc HGSI.O has agreed to be acquired by GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L), subject to approval of some last-minute details, for about $14 a share in cash, two sources familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

The deal is expected to be announced before the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, the sources added.

The price represents an increase to Glaxo's previous offer of $13 a share.

Human Genome shares ended trading on Friday at $13.58.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)