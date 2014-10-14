LONDON Oct 14 GlaxoSmithKline is
seeking binding bids by next month for a range of older drugs
worth more than $3 billion, which it is likely to sell by
geographical region, according to people with direct knowledge
of the process.
Potential bidders include private equity firm KKR,
India's Lupin and Denmark's Lundbeck, all of
which are interested in acquiring rights to products in certain
regions.
Britain's biggest drug maker is looking to divest the mature
products in a bid to improve its growth profile and wants to
dispose of off-patent drugs marketed in North America and
western Europe.
The medicines on the block, known as established products,
are expected to have combined 2014 sales of around 1 billion
pounds ($1.6 billion), although their sales are declining due to
competition from cheap generic drugs.
The sources said GSK was looking for a multiple of more than
two times sales, suggesting a price of at least $3.2 billion.
GSK, which is being advised by Lazard, aims to find buyers
by the end of the year and is keen to maximise returns for
shareholders, whether that means selling the products as a
single unit or splitting them up by region, they added.
Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck is reviewing a bid
for products marketed in North America as it seeks to expand
there, two of the sources said.
KKR has teamed up with private Netherlands-based
gastrointestinal specialist Norgine in a bid to acquire some of
GSK's drugs sold in Europe, said the same people.
Indian generics firm Lupin is also expected to participate
in the second round of the auction and would be interested in
products in the United States, said the sources.
Other private equity funds with an interest in healthcare
are also looking at some specific products. Some bidders might
still emerge with an interest in the entire portfolio, although
this scenario is seen as less likely.
Acquiring GSK's older drugs would be more complicated for
private equity funds than other drug manufacturers as GSK is not
planning to sell the factories, which means the funds would need
to outsource manufacturing and distribution operations.
GSK, Lundbeck, KKR and Norgine all declined to comment.
Lupin, meanwhile, has said for some months it wants to
enhance its U.S. branded generics business and a company
official previously confirmed to Reuters it was looking for
deals, while declining comment on specific targets.
SIGNIFICANT INTEREST
GSK Chief Executive Andrew Witty said in July that there had
been significant interest from both mid-sized pharmaceutical
companies and buyout specialists in the assets now on the block.
The GSK brands up for sale include antidepressant Paxil,
migraine treatment Imitrex, Zantac for stomach acid and Zofran
for nausea. The company intends to retain the rights to such
products in emerging markets, where they are still growing.
Ditching mature products sold in Western markets makes
long-term sense, since sales are declining. However, these items
remain very profitable, so a sale may dilute earnings per share,
which could further strain GSK's already stretched dividend
cover.
Sales of all GSK's established products - including those
being retained - totalled 1.51 billion pounds in the first half
of 2014, down 18 percent on a year earlier.
GSK's decision to carve out some of its mature drug
portfolio is part of a wider industry trend, with Mylan
agreeing in July to buy Abbott Laboratories' branded
specialty and generics business in non-U.S. developed markets.
Other companies including Sanofi and Merck & Co
are also looking at similar divestments.
(1 US dollar = 0.6277 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry and Anjuli Davies in
London; editing by Susan Thomas)