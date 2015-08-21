Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
BRUSSELS Aug 21 The European Commission cleared on Friday U.S. drugmaker Perrigo's acquisition of certain assets from Britain's GSK.
The Commission, in its role as the competition regulator in the 28-member European Union, said GSK would sell certain products such as cold and flu drugs, cold sore and pain treatment products to Perrigo.
"The proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the limited overlaps and the presence of other strong players on all markets," the Commission said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
