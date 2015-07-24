(Corrects to remove reference to need for European Commission
* GSK's Mosquirix will be approved for babies in Africa
* Vaccine is first human vaccine against parasitic disease
* Mosquito-borne Malaria infects around 200 people a year
* The disease killed 584,000 in 2013, most of them children
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, July 24 The world's first malaria
vaccine got a green light on Friday from European drugs
regulators who recommended it as safe and effective to use in
babies in Africa at risk of the mosquito-borne disease.
The shot, called RTS,S or Mosquirix and developed by British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline in partnership with the PATH
Malaria Vaccine Initiative, would be the first licensed human
vaccine against a parasitic disease and could help prevent
millions of cases of malaria in countries that use it.
Mosquirix, also part-funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation, will now be assessed by the World Health
Organization, which has promised to give its guidance before the
end of this year on when and where it could be used.
Malaria infects around 200 million people a year and killed
an estimated 584,000 in 2013, the vast majority of them in
sub-Saharan Africa. More than 80 percent of malaria deaths are
in children under the age of five.
Andrew Witty, GSK's chief executive, said EMA's positive
recommendation was a further important step towards making the
world's first malaria vaccine available.
"While RTS,S on its own is not the complete answer to
malaria, its use alongside those interventions ... such as bed
nets and insecticides would provide a very meaningful
contribution to controlling the impact of malaria on children in
those African communities that need it the most," he said in a
statement.
Global health experts have long hoped scientists would be
able to develop an effective malaria vaccine, and researchers at
GSK have been working on RTS,S for 30 years. The shot also
contains an adjuvant, or booster, made by U.S. biotech company
Agenus.
Hopes that Mosquirix would be the final answer to wiping out
malaria were dampened when trial data released in 2011 and 2012
showed it reduced episodes of malaria in babies aged 6-12 weeks
by only 27 percent, and by around 46 percent in children aged
5-17 months.
EMA's recommendation is that the shot should nevertheless be
licensed for use in babies in the full age range covered in the
trials - from 6 weeks to 17 months.
Some malaria specialists have expressed concern that the
complexities and potential costs of deploying this first vaccine
when it provides only partial protection make it less attractive
and more risky.
"The timing, duration, and outcomes of some of the critical
steps to possible vaccine implementation in African countries
are not yet known," said David Kaslow, PATH's vice president of
product development.
However Joe Cohen, a GSK scientist who has led the
development of Mosquirix since 1987, said on Friday he has no
doubt the vaccine could significantly reduce the toll of
sickness and death caused by the malaria among African children.
"I have absolutely no reservations in terms of rolling this
vaccine out," he told Reuters. "Why? Because the efficacy, when
translated into cases averted and deaths averted, is just
tremendous. It will have an enormously significant public health
impact."
GSK has promised it will make no profit from Mosquirix,
pricing it at the cost of manufacture plus a 5 percent margin
which it will reinvest in research on malaria and other
neglected tropical diseases.
Sources involved in planning for Mosquirix's potential
future use have told Reuters they've been advised to work with a
price tag of around $5 per dose, which would bring the cost of a
recommended four-dose immunisation to $20.
