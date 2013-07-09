LONDON, July 9 GlaxoSmithKline has filed
for U.S. approval of a two-drug combination against melanoma
earlier than many industry analysts expected, using data from a
mid-stage clinical trial.
The move highlights a growing belief among drug companies
that highly specific cancer drugs can prove their worth after
relatively small-scale testing, speeding their path to market.
Britain's biggest pharmaceuticals group said on Tuesday it
had submitted the combination of dabrafenib and trametinib to
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based on data from a
randomised Phase I/II study.
Many investors had expected GSK to wait until it had
received final-stage Phase III data on the drug combination,
results of which are not due to come in until towards the end of
this year.
The FDA gave a green light in May for the two drugs to be
used separately. Both drugs are given as pills and are marketed
under the brand names Tafinlar and Mekinist.
Tafinlar, or dabrafenib, belongs to a class of cancer drugs
called BRAF inhibitors, while Mekinist, or trametinib, inhibits
a protein associated with cancerous tumours known as MEK.
Together they are expected to produce a more effective and
sustained treatment for melanoma, and combining them is seen as
the main commercial opportunity for the medicines.