LONDON, March 2 GlaxoSmithKline and
Novartis said on Monday they had completed a series of
asset swaps worth more than $20 billion that will reshape both
drugmakers.
GSK is forming a consumer health joint venture with
Novartis, while at the same time buying the Swiss company's
vaccines business and divesting its cancer drugs portfolio to
Novartis.
The two companies originally announced the transactions in
April 2014 to bolster their best businesses and exit weaker ones
as the drugs industry contends with healthcare spending cuts and
increased generic competition.
GSK, which now plans to return 4 billion pounds ($6.2
billion) to shareholders, said it would provide an in-depth view
of its prospects at an investor meeting to be held when it
reports first-quarter results on May 6.
The complex deals are more significant for GSK than for
Novartis, reflecting the fact that the British group's market
value is less than half that of its Swiss rival.
After holding off from providing financial guidance for this
year when it reported annual results last month, GSK said it
would provide 2015 earnings guidance and "profile the medium and
long-term shape and opportunities" of the group on May 6.
The transactions come at a critical time for the British
drugmaker, which will see new chairman Philip Hampton take over
on May 7.
Hampton, who chairs Royal Bank of Scotland, takes
the reins following a tough year at GSK, which was hit by a
record fine of nearly $500 million in China for bribing doctors
and has disappointed investors with weak lung drug sales.
The poor performance resulted in the bonus paid to Chief
Executive Andrew Witty for 2014 being cut by 51 percent.
GSK is receiving net after tax proceeds from the Novartis
transactions of $7.8 billion, the majority of which will be
distributed to shareholders through a so-called B share scheme.
For Novartis, the asset swaps will boost the company's
already substantial presence in oncology and are expected to
lift core margins immediately.
The Swiss drugmaker now has a portfolio of 22 oncology and
haematology medicines, with the GSK deal providing new therapies
in melanoma, kidney and blood cancers.
Novartis is paying $16 billion for GSK's cancer drugs,
although up to $1.5 billion of this may have to be returned to
Novartis if GSK's melanoma drugs fail to meet expectations. GSK
believes the necessary conditions will be satisfied, after
recent positive clinical trial results.
On top of the transactions with GSK, Novartis also sold its
animal health business to Eli Lilly.
