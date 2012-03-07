* Bids due Wednesday for GSK European OTC brands -sources
* Bain teams up with Omega Pharma, Waterland -sources
* Rival pharma groups, private equity eye portfolio -sources
* OTC portfolio could fetch 500 mln pounds -sources
By Simon Meads and Sophie Sassard
LONDON, March 7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
has resumed the hunt for a buyer for the European slice
of its non-core drugs portfolio, with buyout firms and rival
drug companies in the running to cherry pick consumer health
brands, people with knowledge of the process said.
Among the groups circling the assets, buyout firm Bain
Capital has teamed up with Belgian over-the-counter (OTC) drugs
group Omega Pharma and Dutch private equity group Waterland to
pursue a bid, people familiar with the process said.
Bids for the European portfolio are due on Wednesday, with
rival pharma groups including Sanofi and private
equity firms including Advent International and Avista, expected
to be eyeing all, or just parts of the portfolio, some of the
people said.
Britain's biggest drugmaker sold a range non-prescription
products in North America to Prestige Brands Holdings
for 426 million pounds ($670 million) in December, after failing
to find a single global buyer.
That leaves a collection of painkillers, dietary
supplements, stomach and other treatments up for sale in Europe,
which people involved in the process said might fetch up to 500
million pounds.
GSK and potential bidders declined to comment or were not
immediately comment.
GSK has also yet to dispose of global rights to Alli, its
over-the-counter (OTC) weight-loss drug, which has been the
subject of health concerns, and could be sold separately, people
said.
By teaming up with an established OTC player in Omega, whose
brands include Buttercup cough syrup and wart and verruca
treatment Wartner, Bain will be hoping it stands a better chance
of securing a deal this time around.
The Boston-based private equity firm was pipped by Prestige
in the final stages of an arduous auction process that ran for
much of 2011.
Omega Pharma bills itself as an OTC pharma specialist and is
controlled by chief executive Marc Coucke, who bought out the
Brussels-listed group last year with the financial support of
Waterland.
GSK first announced in February 2011 that it planned to
dispose of non-core brands sold primarily in North America and
Europe and representing about 10 percent of its consumer health
portfolio, in order to focus on priority brands and emerging
markets.
Cash from the sale, run by Goldman Sachs, is to be
returned to shareholders.
Analysts initially said all the OTC products together might
raise between 1.5 billion and 2 billion pounds, or three to four
times annual sales. But expectations have come down since then.
Bankers said some buyers eyeing the European business were
put off by the fragmented and small-scale of some of the brands
in certain markets.