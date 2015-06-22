BRIEF-Mylan says EpiPen sales suffer from increased competition
* President says EpiPen will account for less than 5 percent of global revenue and less than 10 percent of north american sales
LONDON, June 22 GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to sell two meningitis vaccines to Pfizer to satisfy antitrust concerns after its recent acquisition of vaccines business of Novartis.
The British drugmaker said on Monday that the total consideration for the sale of its Nimenrix and Mencevax products to Pfizer's Irish unit, including some deferred payments, was 115 million euros ($131 million).
GSK agreed to sell the two older vaccines, which are marketed outside the United States and had combined sales last year of 34 million pounds ($54 million), to meet concerns raised by the European Commission and other antitrust regulators.
Meningitis vaccines were an issue for competition authorities because GSK acquired two rival products from Novartis, known as Menveo and Bexsero.
The sale to Pfizer is expected to be completed before the end of the year. ($1 = 0.8808 euros) ($1 = 0.6323 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)
* President says EpiPen will account for less than 5 percent of global revenue and less than 10 percent of north american sales
PARIS, May 10 LVMH is launching a multi-brand e-commerce website inspired by its exclusive Parisian department store Le Bon Marche, as the world's biggest luxury goods group steps up the digital side of its business.