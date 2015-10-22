Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Oct 22 British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline will profile its drug development pipeline, including a new class of antibiotic, on Nov. 3, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The event in New York - the company's first investor day centred on drug development for more than a decade - will profile medicines from a pipeline that is 80 percent first-in-class, Andrew Witty said in a public interview at the Chatham House think-tank in London.
It will include an update on its Type 2 topoisomerase inhibitor drug candidate, which is in the Phase II stage of development, according to Witty.
He said that only two new classes of antibiotics - drugs which treat bacterial infections - had been discovered in the past 40 years. "We have a third one," he said.
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.