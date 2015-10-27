LONDON Oct 27 An experimental heart drug from GlaxoSmithKline called losmapimod failed to work as hoped in the first part of a large clinical trial, the company said on Tuesday, dealing a blow to its pipeline of new medicines.

However, a new shingles vaccine succeeded in a second pivotal study, demonstrating 90 percent efficacy in preventing the disease in people over 70 years. GSK plans to submit the vaccine for approval in the second half of 2016.

The British drugmaker gave the updates in separate announcements, one day before it is due to report third-quarter financial results.

