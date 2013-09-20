LONDON, Sept 20 An experimental drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy from GlaxoSmithKline and Prosensa failed to meet its goal in a late-stage clinical trial, the companies said on Friday.

The drug, drisapersen, did not show a statistically significant improvement in the distance that patients could walk in six minutes compared to placebo in the Phase III test.

The setback may put rival biotech company Sarepta Therapeutics ahead in the race to market the first drug to treat the rare, muscle-wasting disorder.

GSK and Dutch-based Prosensa had previously been seen as ahead of the pack, although data released on GSK's website last month had already indicated a substantial number of patients treated with drisapersen might not be getting a meaningful drug effect.

The news is a fresh late-stage pipeline blow for GSK, which reported on Sept. 5 that an experimental cancer vaccine failed to help melanoma patients.

Up until now, 2013 has been a strong year for GSK research, with new drug approvals in HIV, cancer and respiratory disease. But finding a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), like developing a therapeutic cancer vaccine, was always a difficult prospect.

"We appreciate that these results will be disappointing for boys with DMD and their families," said Carlo Russo, head of rare diseases research at GSK.

GSK and its partner Prosensa now plan to study the clinical trial results in detail to work out the next steps for the research programme in the hope that drisapersen may still have a future.

GSK obtained an exclusive worldwide licence to develop and commercialise drisapersen from Prosensa in 2009.

DMD is a severely debilitating childhood disease that affects up to one in 3,500 live male births. It is caused by genetic mutations and patients suffer from progressive loss of muscle function, with few living beyond the age of 30.