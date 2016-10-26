BRIEF-AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL
* AVERY DENNISON ACQUIRES FINESSE MEDICAL
LONDON Oct 26 GlaxoSmithKline comments on China during third-quarter results:
* CEO Andrew Witty tells analysts GSK is fundamentally back to growth in China
* China business up 24% in third quarter
* Reflects particularly the benefit of wholesaler stocking ahead of a systems upgrade
* Excluding the benefit of wholesaler stocking, sales in China grew around 4%
* GSK's China business has been struggling since bribery scandal in 2013
* GSK has since restructured and refocused its China business
* Overall Q3 results coverage (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018