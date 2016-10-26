LONDON Oct 26 GlaxoSmithKline comments on China during third-quarter results:

* CEO Andrew Witty tells analysts GSK is fundamentally back to growth in China

* China business up 24% in third quarter

* Reflects particularly the benefit of wholesaler stocking ahead of a systems upgrade

* Excluding the benefit of wholesaler stocking, sales in China grew around 4%

* GSK's China business has been struggling since bribery scandal in 2013

* GSK has since restructured and refocused its China business

* Overall Q3 results coverage (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)