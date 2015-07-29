* HIV sales help offset margin slide post Novartis deal
* Q2 core EPS 17.3 pence vs consensus 16.7p
* Q2 sales 5.9 billion pounds, in line with consensus
* GSK says has around 40 new drugs and vaccines in Phase
II/III
* Shares up more than 3 percent on earnings beat
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, July 29 GlaxoSmithKline moved to
reclaim its prowess as a research powerhouse on Wednesday by
flagging up dozens of new drugs and vaccines in development, as
demand for new HIV medicines helped it beat quarterly profit
forecasts.
Strong sales of Tivicay and Triumeq validated GSK's decision
in May to keep its HIV business, rather than spinning it off,
and offset a further slide in revenue from lung drug Advair and
lower group profit margins following a major business overhaul.
The drugmaker recently sold its marketed cancer drugs to
Novartis and bought the Swiss group's vaccines, while
increasing its consumer health business through a joint venture.
The $20 billion-plus asset swap was designed to ensure
sustainable growth, but the strategy will take time to pay off
and GSK reiterated its forecast for a high-teens percentage
decline in 2015 earnings, at constant exchange rates.
Chief Executive Andrew Witty, who reset expectations for the
group three months ago, is now under intense pressure to deliver
a promised recovery from next year, following past profit
disappointments and a damaging corruption scandal in China.
Longer-term hopes hinge on the company's research pipeline
and GSK said it had around 40 new drugs and vaccines in Phase II
or Phase III clinical development.
Witty told reporters he was particularly excited about a new
shingles vaccine, as well as experimental drugs for chronic lung
disease and asthma, anaemia and heart disease.
R&D DAY
The company plans to showcase its line-up of novel
treatments at a research and development (R&D) event in New York
in November, which Witty said would be a "key moment" for the
company. GSK last held such an R&D day in 2003.
"The company has tested the patience of long-term investors
over the past few years," said EdenTree Investment Management
analyst Ketan Patel. "Looking forward, the focus on the R&D day
in November will be a key catalyst."
Shares in the company were up 3.5 percent by 1250 GMT,
outpacing a 1.3 percent gain in the European healthcare sector
.
In sterling terms, sales rose 6 percent to 5.9 billion
pounds ($9.2 billion) in the three months ended June 30,
reflecting the first full quarter that included products
previously owned by Novartis.
However, core operating profit of 1.35 billion pounds
generated earnings per share (EPS) which were down 9 percent at
17.3 pence because of lower returns on Advair and the fact GSK
has swapped high-margin cancer drugs for less profitable
consumer products.
Analysts on average had forecast sales of 5.9 billion pounds
and core EPS, which excludes certain items, of 16.7p, according
to Thomson Reuters.
The company, which promised in May to pay a steady dividend
for three years, said it would pay out 19p for the quarter.
($1 = 0.6395 pounds)
