BRIEF-Walgreens' healthcare clinics to offer STI tests in select markets
* Walgreens - beginning April 25 Walgreens Healthcare Clinics in select markets will offer testing services for STIs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 27 GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Tuesday that Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened a formal criminal investigation into its commercial practices.
GSK said in a statement that it would cooperate fully with the SFO and was committed to operating its business to the highest ethical standards.
The statement gave no further details about the investigation. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)
* Walgreens - beginning April 25 Walgreens Healthcare Clinics in select markets will offer testing services for STIs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAVANA, April 18 An electric car dealer with a Miami subsidiary is telling Cuba-based diplomats struggling with a gasoline shortage on the Communist-run Caribbean island that they should fret no longer.