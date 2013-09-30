LONDON, Sept 30 British pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said on Monday it agreed to sell its thrombosis treatment brands and related manufacturing facility to South Africa's Aspen for 700 million pounds ($1.13 billion).

The company said the divestment, which will earn it proceeds of 600 million pounds, was part of its stragtegy to focus on products with the most growth potential.

GSK owns an 18.6 percent stake in Aspen, South Africa's biggest generic drug maker.