By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 30 GlaxoSmithKline will this
week inform U.S. staff of hundreds of job cuts in its biggest
market as the drugmaker starts implementing a major cost-saving
programme, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Britain's top drugmaker announced at third-quarter results
on Oct. 22 that the new restructuring scheme would save 1
billion pounds ($1.56 billion) in annual costs over three years,
but it has yet to tell employees where the axe will fall.
Staff in the United States, where GSK has been struggling
with falling sales of respiratory drugs, will be briefed on the
changes on Wednesday by the company's head of North American
pharmaceuticals Deirdre Connelly, the sources said.
A GSK spokesman declined to go into details but said the aim
of the restructuring programme was to improve performance by
reducing complexity and establishing a smaller, more focused and
lower-cost organization.
"Each business unit is currently deciding how to respond to
this challenge. When we do have proposals, we will first share
those with our employees," he said in an e-mailed statement.
Respiratory medicine has traditionally been GSK's strongest
business and Advair - an inhaled therapy for asthma and chronic
lung disease - is its biggest seller. But Advair sales are now
tumbling the United States, while new lung drugs Breo and Anoro
are proving slow to take off.
Advair has been hit by competition from rivals and an
increasing trend by U.S. health insurers to use hardball tactics
to get drugmakers to cut prices for older products.
French drugmaker Sanofi has reported similar
pressures from U.S. insurers in the diabetes market.
U.S. insurers, who themselves are under pressure to keep
premiums in check, are pushing back particularly hard on prices
for medicines in areas like diabetes and respiratory diseases
where there are multiple options for doctors and patients.
The revamped GSK operation in the United States is designed
to defend the company's margins in this tough environment. The
changes will also take into account the movement of some
pharmaceuticals staff as a result of a complex asset swap deal
with Switzerland's Novartis, which is taking over
GSK's oncology business.
(1 US dollar = 0.6391 British pound)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Jon Boyle)