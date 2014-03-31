(Repeats to detach from text of earlier item)
LONDON, March 31 GlaxoSmithKline on
Monday withdrew an application to use Votrient, a drug licensed
for kidney cancer, to treat advanced ovarian cancer after
analysis of data from a late-stage trial did not support the
benefit-to-risk ratio.
The British company said it was disappointed by the findings
of the further analysis, which came after it found the drug
caused an improvement in progression-free survival in its Phase
III study.
GSK, which had applied for approval in Europe, said it would
also not continue to develop the drug for advanced ovarian
cancer in other countries.
Votrient, which has the chemical name pazopanib, has been
approved by many regulators as a treatment for advanced kidney
cancer and some types of soft cell sarcomas.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)