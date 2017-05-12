BRIEF-Cvc Capital Partners agrees to acquire Etraveli
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
LONDON May 12 High-profile British fund manager Neil Woodford said on Friday he had sold out of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline after holding shares in the company for more than 15 years.
In a strongly worded blog post on the firm's website entitled 'Glaxit', Woodford said the firm had a weak pipeline of new drugs and a lack of strategic options, which made him less convinced that the dividend was sustainable.
While he had spoke to management regularly over the years and argued for a break-up of the company into separate, more specialised business units, he said the prospect "now looks more remote than ever". (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges