LONDON Oct 18 GSO Capital, the credit division of The Blackstone Group is cutting five jobs in its London debt fund group and moving the group's management to Dublin, people familiar with the cuts said.

The cost-cutting move follows last year's merger with fund manager Harbourmaster and is expected to be the first of many cuts in the sector as loan fund managers struggle to grow while regulatory hurdles and investors' expectations of high returns mean they are unable to raise new funds.

The GSO-Harbourmaster merger in October 2011 created a combined European leveraged loan business with around 11.5 billion euros ($15 billion) in assets under management and a combined team of 40 professionals in Dublin and London.

A high level of overlap in GSO and Ireland-based Harbourmaster's loan portfolios created duplication in staffing between London and Dublin, the people said.

The departures include Senior Managing Director at GSO Debt Funds Group Debra Anderson. Graham Martin and Roger Coyle, who are principals at GSO Debt Funds are also leaving, as well as analysts Adam Hockley and Liz Ryan.

Blackstone declined to comment.

Alan Kerr and Mark Moffat will head GSO's European loan business from Dublin. GSO founding partner Tripp Smith recently relocated from New York to London to help continue to expand the wider business.

GSO Capital bought Harbourmaster to add to its existing Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) funds as part of a drive to grow assets under management.

CLOs invest in private equity-backed loans, or loans to non-investment grade companies.

"Its hard in this market if you're not growing to keep the overheads," a CLO manager said.

Consolidation is the only way for CLO managers to grow as no new funds have been issued in Europe since the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. Many CLO funds are in run-down mode as they approach the end of their ability to invest by 2015.

Other fund managers in Europe are likely to start making redundancies if no new CLO funds can be raised.

"Blackstone are perhaps the first guys to bite the bullet. But in the next couple of years it will become much more of an issue," a European fund manager said. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Additional Reporting Tessa Walsh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)