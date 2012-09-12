MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) invites tenders to raise up to 30 billion rupees through the issue of triple tranche bonds, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The firm has sought bids in 60-year tenure with perpetual features, 10-year and 8-year bonds, the sources said.

The government of Gujarat, along with its public sector undertakings, held over 97 percent of equity of the company, according to the company's website. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)