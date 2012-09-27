SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (IFR) - State-owned Gujarat State Power Corp will wrap up its debut INR30bn (USD563m) three-tranche bond sale tomorrow via Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Trust Capital.

The sale is equally split into a 60-year hybrid tranche with a call at the end of 10th year, a 10- and 8-year straight bonds. The hybrid has earned a 50% equity treatment from rating agency Crisil, and there will be a step-up of 200bp if the call is not exercised.

The 60-year pays a coupon of 10.45%.The 10- and 8-year tranches pay coupons of 9.45% and 9.39%, respectively.

Pay-in for the 8-year tranche happened last week, while the remaining two tranches will be settled tomorrow (September 28). The 60-year bonds are rated AA- and remaining two AA by Crisil.