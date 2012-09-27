SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (IFR) - State-owned Gujarat State Power
Corp will wrap up its debut INR30bn (USD563m) three-tranche bond
sale tomorrow via Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Trust Capital.
The sale is equally split into a 60-year hybrid tranche with
a call at the end of 10th year, a 10- and 8-year straight bonds.
The hybrid has earned a 50% equity treatment from rating agency
Crisil, and there will be a step-up of 200bp if the call is not
exercised.
The 60-year pays a coupon of 10.45%.The 10- and 8-year
tranches pay coupons of 9.45% and 9.39%, respectively.
Pay-in for the 8-year tranche happened last week, while the
remaining two tranches will be settled tomorrow (September 28).
The 60-year bonds are rated AA- and remaining two AA by Crisil.