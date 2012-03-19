NEW DELHI, March 19 India's Gujarat State
Petroleum Corp plans to commission a 5-million-tonne-a-year
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Mundra in the western
Indian state by 2016, the state's principal secretary D.J.
Pandian said on Monday.
GSPC currently holds 50 percent stake, while Adani group
has 25 percent holding in the project that will cost
up to 40 billion rupees ($800 million).
Essar group, which held a 25 percent stake, has withdrawn
from the project.
"In next 6-12 months, we will look for a third partner after
completing a certain level of work," Pandian said.
($1=50.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)