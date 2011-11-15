CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
SEOUL Nov 15 GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, has received bids from about 10 firms for a 50 percent stake in its unit GS Power, a media report said on Tuesday, with book value of 95.43 billion Korean won ($85 million).
Indicative bids for the stake in its unlisted subsidiary GS Power closed on Monday.
The stake auctioned by GS Caltex -- owned by GS Holdings Corp and Chevron Corp -- belongs to Chevron, a company source told Reuters earlier.
Among bidders were Thailand-based power companies such as Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO) and Generating Authority of Thailand, online media outlet Money Today reported.
EGCO confirmed its bid earlier. ($1 = 1123.100 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ken Wills)
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.