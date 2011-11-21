SEOUL Nov 21 South Korea's GS Retail plans to offer 15.4 million shares in its initial public offering to raise as much as 323.4 billion won ($284 million), the company said on Monday.

The convenience store and supermarket chain operator is looking to price its shares at between 18,000 won and 21,000 won apiece, a company official told Reuters.

The company is expecting to list next month, according to the official. ($1 = 1138.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Jumin Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)