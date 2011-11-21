MOVES-BCS hires Yumatov for IB expansion
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - BCS Global Markets, the investment banking division of Russia's BCS Financial Group, has hired Andrey Yumatov as deputy chief business officer.
SEOUL Nov 21 South Korea's GS Retail plans to offer 15.4 million shares in its initial public offering to raise as much as 323.4 billion won ($284 million), the company said on Monday.
The convenience store and supermarket chain operator is looking to price its shares at between 18,000 won and 21,000 won apiece, a company official told Reuters.
The company is expecting to list next month, according to the official. ($1 = 1138.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Jumin Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
