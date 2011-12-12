* IPO priced at around 15 times estimated 2011 earnings

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Dec 12 GS Retail said on Monday it had priced a 300 billion won ($262 million) initial public offering in the middle of the range, braving global market uncertainty as the South Korean convenience store operator seeks to complete a spinoff from its former parent, LG conglomerate.

GS Retail, a convenience store and supermarket chain operator, said it priced the share offering at 19,500 won per share, or the mid-point of an indicative range of 18,000 won-21,000 won.

Its second-largest shareholder, LG International Corp , is the sole seller in the IPO, offering 15.4 million shares.

Trading firm LG International said it planned to use the proceeds mainly to fund resource developments.

The sale comes at a time when stock market sentiment has become highly fragile amid persisting European debt crisis.

"We were still able to see solid demand for GS Retail shares as investment community saw growth potentials in GS' convenience store and supermarket operations," said a banker at Woori Investment & Securities, who declined to be named since he was not authorized to speak to the media.

After the IPO, LG International's stake will be reduced to 12 percent. The IPO is part of ongoing efforts to clean up LG International's stake in GS Retail, after the latter split from LG International in 2002.

GS Holdings Corp remains the top shareholder, with a stake of about 66 percent.

No new shares are being issued for the IPO and Woori Investment & Securities and Korea Investment & Securities Co Ltd are lead managing the deal.

The IPO price values GS Retail at around 15 times its estimated 2011 earnings, compared with the broader KOSPI market's around 12 times earnings.

The "share price looks a bit pricey to me. I do not think there is much upside to the shares when they debut," said Yoo Joo-yeon, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

The offer follows a string of successful South Korean IPOs this year, including Hyundai Wia and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), whose shares have jumped 115 percent and 151 percent, respectively, since their debuts.

GS Retail, established in 1971, recorded a net profit of 521 billion won last year on 3.4 trillion won in revenue in fiscal 2010. (Editing by Ken Wills and Matt Driskill)