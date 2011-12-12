* IPO priced at around 15 times estimated 2011 earnings
* LG International sole seller with 15.4 mln share offer
* LG International to use proceeds for resource investments
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Dec 12 GS Retail said on Monday it
had priced a 300 billion won ($262 million) initial public
offering in the middle of the range, braving global market
uncertainty as the South Korean convenience store operator seeks
to complete a spinoff from its former parent, LG conglomerate.
GS Retail, a convenience store and supermarket chain
operator, said it priced the share offering at 19,500 won per
share, or the mid-point of an indicative range of 18,000
won-21,000 won.
Its second-largest shareholder, LG International Corp
, is the sole seller in the IPO, offering 15.4
million shares.
Trading firm LG International said it planned to use the
proceeds mainly to fund resource developments.
The sale comes at a time when stock market sentiment has
become highly fragile amid persisting European debt crisis.
"We were still able to see solid demand for GS Retail shares
as investment community saw growth potentials in GS' convenience
store and supermarket operations," said a banker at Woori
Investment & Securities, who declined to be named since he was
not authorized to speak to the media.
After the IPO, LG International's stake will be reduced to
12 percent. The IPO is part of ongoing efforts to clean up LG
International's stake in GS Retail, after the latter split from
LG International in 2002.
GS Holdings Corp remains the top shareholder,
with a stake of about 66 percent.
No new shares are being issued for the IPO and Woori
Investment & Securities and Korea Investment &
Securities Co Ltd are lead managing the deal.
The IPO price values GS Retail at around 15 times its
estimated 2011 earnings, compared with the broader KOSPI
market's around 12 times earnings.
The "share price looks a bit pricey to me. I do not think
there is much upside to the shares when they debut," said Yoo
Joo-yeon, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
The offer follows a string of successful South Korean IPOs
this year, including Hyundai Wia and Korea Aerospace
Industries (KAI), whose shares have jumped 115
percent and 151 percent, respectively, since their debuts.
GS Retail, established in 1971, recorded a net profit of 521
billion won last year on 3.4 trillion won in revenue in fiscal
2010.
