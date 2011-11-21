* Says aims to price IPO at 18,000-21,000 won/share
* Shares to come from No.2 shareholder LG Corp
By Jungyoun Park and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Nov 21 South Korea's GS Retail said
it plans to offer 15.4 million shares in an initial public
offering next month to raise as much as 323.4 billion won ($284
million).
The convenience store and supermarket chain operator is
looking to price its shares at between 18,000 won and 21,000 won
each, with all 15.4 million shares coming from second-largest
shareholder LG International Corp, a company
official told Reuters on Monday.
LG International, which owns 32 percent of GS Retail, will
raise 277.2 billion to 323.4 billion won from the share sale.
No new shares will be issued in the IPO, with listing
expected late next month.
GS Retail, established in 1971, recorded a net profit of 521
billion won last year on 3.4 trillion won in revenue in fiscal
2010
GS Holdings Corp is the top shareholder, with an
about 66 percent stake.
Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd and Korea
Investment & Securities Co Ltd are lead managers of
the deal, with Shinhan Investment Corp as co-manager.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)