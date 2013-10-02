FRANKFURT Oct 2 German real estate company
Deutsche Wohnen said the acceptance period for
shareholders in GSW Immobilien to tender their shares
ends at midnight on Oct. 30, 2013.
It confirmed its offer to GSW shareholders to exchange each
GSW share for 2.55 shares in Deutsche Wohnen.
Deutsche Wohnen on Aug. 20 announced its 1.8 billion euro
($24.35 billion) all-share offer to buy rival residential
landlord GSW to expand in Berlin's booming rental market and tap
nascent interest from international investors.
($1 = 0.7393 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Ludwig Burger)