* New group to be Germany's no. 2 after Deutsche Annington
* Property sector deal is biggest since Whitehall bought LEG
* GSW shareholders get another chance to sell their stock
FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Shareholders in property group
GSW have approved an all-stock takeover bid by rival
Deutsche Wohnen, clearing the way for the creation of
Germany's no. 2 real estate company.
The combination, which already has anti-trust clearance,
will have a portfolio of approximately 150,000 residential units
with a total value of about 8.5 billion euros ($11.7 billion),
heavily focused on the booming rental market in Berlin.
Deutsche Wohnen said the number of GSW investors who voted
in favour of the bid, worth 1.8 billion euros at the time of the
Aug. 20 offer, had exceeded the required 75 percent.
Oct. 30 was the deadline for GSW shareholders to cast their
ballots on the deal, the biggest in the German property sector
since Whitehall bought LEG Immobilien for 3.4 billion
euros in 2008.
It will create Germany's second biggest property company
after Deutsche Annington and, in nudging Deutsche
Wohnen closer to the top five European real estate firms by
market value, is intended to attract more capital from foreign
investors. .
GSW shareholders who did not tender their stock may do so
during a second acceptance period, which is expected between
Nov. 5 and Nov. 18.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
