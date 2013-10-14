* All-share deal offers "fair" exchange ratio, GSW says
* Group to raise div payout to 60 pct of FFO from 50 pct
* Would continue growth strategy in Berlin, also in other
dynamic regions
* Takeover could be completed before year-end
By Peter Dinkloh
FRANKFURT, Oct 14 German Real estate company GSW
said on Monday it would recommend its shareholders
accept Deutsche Wohnen's takeover offer, taking the
1.7 billion euro bid ($2.3 billion) one step closer to a
possible completion.
The proposed all-share deal would push Deutsche Wohnen
closer to the top five European real estate firms by market
value by growing its portfolio in Berlin's booming rental
market, where it is tapping increasing interest from
international investors.
"We consider the business combination as a convincing
opportunity to pool the strengths of the two companies," GSW
said in a statement.
"The Management Board and the Supervisory Board consider the
exchange ratio of ... shares ... as fair from a financial point
of view," it said, adding that investment bank Goldman Sachs had
agreed to that assessment in a so-called "fairness opinion".
Both companies are also trying to persuade investors into
accepting the offer of 51 Deutsche Wohnen shares for every 20
shares in GSW, which runs until midnight on Oct. 30, by
promising to raise dividends from 2015.
The payout ratio would rise to about 60 percent of funds
from operations (FFO) from 50 percent, starting with the
dividend to be paid for next year, the companies said.
That takes the payout ratio closer to the 65 percent of FFO
GSW is aiming for, but remains below the 70 percent planned by
Deutsche Annington, Germany's largest residential
real-estate company.
The enlarged group, which already has antitrust clearance
for the combination, would continue its growth strategy in
Berlin and would also seek access to other dynamic regions, GSW
said, without being more specific.
Deutsche Wohnen Chief Executive Michael Zahn will remain in
his position, while GSW Co-CEO Andreas Segal will become chief
financial officer at Deutsche Wohnen.
The acquisition could be completed before the end of the
year if enough shareholders tender their shares, Deutsche Wohnen
said and would be Germany's second-biggest residential real
estate deal since Whitehall bought LEG Immobilien for 3.4
billion euros in 2008.
The tie-up would increase Deutsche Wohnen's portfolio of
flats by around 63 percent to more than 147,000, pushing it into
second place behind market leader Deutsche Annington with
179,000 apartments.
($1 = 0.7361 euros)
