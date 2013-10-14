FRANKFURT Oct 14 Real estate companies Deutsche
Wohnen and GSW Immobilien said on Monday
they agreed on Deutsche Wohnen's proposed takeover offer for
GSW, worth about $2.3 billion, and planned to raise dividends
following the tie-up.
"The management board and the supervisory board of GSW
support the takeover offer by Deutsche Wohnen," GSW said on
Monday.
The combined entity plans to raise its dividend payments by
increasing the payout ratio to 60 percent of funds from
operations, excluding disposals, from 50 percent, starting with
the dividend payable for the year 2014, Deutsche Wohnen said.
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh)