FRANKFURT Oct 30 Shareholders in German
property group GSW have approved the all-stock
takeover bid of rival Deutsche Wohnen, clearing the
way for the creation of Germany's second largest property group.
Deutsche Wohnen said on Wednesday that enough GSW investors
voted in favour of receiving what was initially 1.8 billion
euros worth ($2.48 billion) of Deutsche Wohnen shares at the
time of its offer.
"The minimum acceptance ratio of 75 percent of the shares
was exceeded and the respective condition for the offer was
fulfilled," Deutsche Wohnen said in a statement on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)