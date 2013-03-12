* Gagfah in talks with GSW CEO Thomas Zinnoecker

* Gagfah says expects talks to conclude "shortly" (Recasts with Gagfah statement on the talks)

FRANKFURT, March 12 Gagfah, a German real estate group owned by private equity investor Fortress , said it was negotiating to appoint as CEO Thomas Zinnoecker, currently head of rival GSW Immobilien.

"Gagfah is expecting these discussions to come to a successful conclusion shortly," it said on Tuesday, adding that acting Gagfah CEO Stephen Carlton was prepared to leave his post once a successor had been agreed.

Reuters had reported the talks earlier on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter who declined to be identified.

GSW late on Monday said its CEO will leave the company on April 15. (Reporting By Kathrin Jones, Alexander Huebner and Peter Dinkloh; Writing by Edward Taylor and Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan)