BRIEF-KKR to acquire majority stake in Focus Financial valuing it at about $2 bln
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR
Dec 18 GSW Immobilien AG :
* After takeover by Deutsche Wohnen, management board of company has been appointed with Michael Zahn (CEO), Andreas Segal and Lars Wittan identical to management board of Deutsche Wohnen
* Supervisory board decided on replacement of management board on Dec. 18
* Michael Zahn and Andreas Segal will leave management board of company by turn of year
* Lars Wittan will be new Chairman of management board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year