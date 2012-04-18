FRANKFURT, April 18 German property company GSW Immobilien, plans to raise about 200 million euros ($263 million) selling new shares in order to finance takeovers.

The company will offer 9.5 million shares for 21.30 euros each to existing shareholders first, it said on Tuesday after markets had closed. Any shares not sold will be offered to other investors individually by way of a private placement.

Existing shareholders can subscribe to three new shares for each 13 shares they hold. The subscription period runs until May 2.

The company said it expects gross proceeds from the capital increase of approximately 201.8 million euros and intends to use the net proceeds of 190.3 million euros for future acquisitions.

The German property market is attracting investors because of the economy's resilience to the European debt crisis, pushing prices up and making acquisitions more expensive.

The record low interest paid on safe German government bonds is also making investors more interested in real estate as they look for assets that are as secure as German debt. ($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Erica Billingham)