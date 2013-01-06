FRANKFURT Jan 6 German property company GSW
Immobilien met its 2012 profit targets and may
consider another capital increase if market conditions are
favourable, its chief executive told newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
"We said we expect that funds from operations excluding
sales result will reach approximately 61-64 million euros for
financial year 2012, and reiterate this," Thomas Zinnoecker told
the paper adding that in 2012 expectations had been fulfilled.
Zinnoecker said GSW had paid out 0.90 euros a share in
dividends in 2011. For 2012, GSW plans to pay out at least 65
percent of proceeds from rental income, Zinnoecker said.
GSW currently has the financial means to buy 1,500 to 2,000
properties, and may consider additional capital measures if
market conditions allow, he added.
In May last year, GSW raised 200 million euros to finance
property purchases in Germany.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Mike Nesbit)