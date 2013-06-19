FRANKFURT, June 19 The chief executive of German real estate company GSW Immobilien vowed to stay in the job he has held only for a matter of weeks, despite a vote of no confidence by shareholders.

Shareholder PGGM charged that chief executive Bernd Kottmann lacked experience in managing residential real estate and questioned the ability of the supervisory board to oversee him because Eckart John von Freyend, the supervisory board chief, had been a colleague of Kottmann on the management board of IVG Immobilien.

In a vote late on Tuesday, holders of more than 63 percent of the company's shares represented at the company's annual meeting voted in favour of a motion of no confidence, but failed to meet a 75 percent hurdle in a separate vote to oust the chief of the supervisory board, von Freyend.

Both can therefore remain in their positions for the time being. A vote of no confidence requires the supervisory board to consider if the judgement of shareholders is justified, but does legally require it to remove the CEO.

Kottmann, who took the helm for three years in April, said in an interview that he did not plan to change his strategy of expanding in Berlin and would await the decision of the supervisory board.

"I have said before the shareholder meeting that I will not step down. I have signed my contract (as CEO) and am more than happy to fulfil it," he said.

Asked how he would determine his future at the company, Kottmann said that "the development of the share price will give an answer."

GSW shares declined 2.3 percent to 28.42 euros at 1534 GMT, the second-biggest faller on the MDAX index, which was unchanged. The stock has fallen 12 percent in the last month.

Two people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified, told Reuters on Wednesday that the supervisory board plans to convene next week at the earliest.

The head of listed real estate at PGGM, Hans Op 't Veld told Reuters on Wednesday he wanted both managers to step down in order to conduct a fresh search for a CEO.

Separately, German financial services watchdog Bafin is investigating whether GSW violated disclosure rules about the departure of its former Chief Executive Thomas Zinnoecker.

PGGM holds 2.98 percent of GSW's shares, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh, Kathrin Jones and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)