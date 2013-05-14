European shares helped by oil stocks, Citi upgrade; eyes on Syngenta- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
FRANKFURT May 14 Dutch pension fund PGGM has called for a vote of no confidence against newly appointed GSW Immobilien Chief Executive Bernd Kottmann.
The investor, which according to Reuters data holds 2.98 percent of GSW Immobilien shares, has appealed for shareholders to vote on reversing the appointment of Kottmann at a June 18 shareholder meeting.
Kottmann has been in office for about three weeks.
PGGM has also issued a motion of dismissal against GSW's supervisory board chairman Eckart John von Freyend, who approved the appointment of Kottmann, the real estate company said in a statement.
The Dutch pension fund did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Prior to heading GSW, Kottmann was head of rival real estate firm IVG. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
