Fitch Affirms Cathay at 'BB+'; Outlook Remains Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cathay General Bancorp's (CATY) and its principal subsidiary Cathay Bank's long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bb+'. The Rating Outlook remains Positive. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited