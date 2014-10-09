MANCHESTER New Hampshire Apple Inc supplier GT Advanced Technologies Inc argued on Thursday it could not reveal why it filed for bankruptcy and is asking the court to keep crucial documents sealed, a highly unusual situation that may keep investors in the dark as to the cause of its financial implosion.

The company, which had been slated to provide Apple with scratch-resistant sapphire for future mobile devices, told the court it was barred from disclosures because it was "tied up in knots" by a confidentiality agreement.

At the first public hearing since GT Advanced's unexpected Monday bankruptcy filing, a lawyer for the company said the agreement also prevented it from revealing its Chapter 11 game plan.

GT Advanced forged a deal last year with Apple that involved outfitting an Arizona factory to make sapphire exclusively for the iPhone maker. Apple, which zealously guards the secrecy of its product pipeline, has been known in general to place strict confidentiality requirements on its many suppliers.

Thursday's request underscores the highly unusual nature of the case, starting with GT Advanced’s bankruptcy filing, which caught everyone from Wall Street investors to Apple itself off guard.

Lawyer Luc Despins of Paul Hastings told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Henry Boroff an unspecified confidentiality agreement prevented GT Advanced from disclosing the cause of its bankruptcy, or its plan for dealing with the bankruptcy. He also acknowledged the 90 percent drop in the company’s stock price in the first three trading days of this week.

“I want to convey to all shareholders and creditors that the company feels terrible about that loss of value and will work every day to recover that value,” he said.

“That’s an aspirational statement, not a guarantee.”

Before ending the hearing, the judge asked if a sealing motion by GT Advanced was the only thing to discuss during a private meeting in his chambers with lawyers for Apple and the U.S. Trustee, a Department of Justice official who acts as a watchdog in bankruptcy cases.

Yes, GT's Despins replied, but he said it was complex. “It’s like a Russian doll. You open the first one and there are four more in there.”

Ann Marie Dirsa, a lawyer from the Office of the U.S. Trustee, criticized the lack of disclosure by GT Advanced.

“The record is insufficient for the court to find what the court needs to find.”

The Office of the U.S. Trustee will host a meeting of unsecured creditors on Tuesday to form an official committee.

That committee will play a key role in working with the company to draft a plan of reorganization, but Boroff said he expected that GT would only have to provide creditors sensitive information if they signed a confidentiality agreement.

The company will return on Oct. 21 to ask the court to make permanent many of the orders that were entered on an interim basis on Thursday.

On Thursday, shares of GT Advanced were up 4 percent at $1.15 on Nasdaq.

CAUGHT UNAWARES

GT Advanced had promised on Monday to fill in the blanks on a bankruptcy filing that offered scant explanation as to what prompted a move that wiped out around 90 percent of the solar and sapphire supplier's market value.

Industry insiders and Wall Street analysts have been left to speculate. Their musings centered on GT's half-billion dollar deal with the iPhone maker, under which Apple helped bankroll a manufacturing plant in Mesa, Arizona, on the condition that GT hit certain operational targets.

Under terms of the deal, Apple said it would provide a total prepayment of about $578 million to help install furnaces and other gear in the factory, which would be owned by Apple and slated to employ more than 700. Apple would then be paid back over five years starting 2015.

Apple said on Wednesday that it was surprised with the bankruptcy filing and that it was working with Arizona officials on its next moves.

Earlier on Thursday, GT Advanced had asked the bankruptcy court to keep under seal a separate request for the court to keep private some key documents relating to a third party. It said this would allow it to avoid paying damages under confidentiality agreements.

But it did not disclose the identity of the third party nor the nature of the potential contract violations.

And in the filing with a U.S. bankruptcy court in New Hampshire, the company also asked that the hearing to deal with this request be closed to the public.

GT Advanced said it was compelled to make the request, which it acknowledged may be unprecedented, to avoid the risk of paying damages of $50 million per violation.

The case is In re: GT Advanced Technologies Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New Hampshire, No: 14-11916.

(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore, Editing by Edwin Chan, Ted Kerr, Robin Paxton, W Simon and Cynthia Osterman)