Oct 9 Apple Inc supplier GT Advanced
Technologies Inc asked a U.S. bankruptcy court to keep
under seal some key documents relating to a third-party, saying
this would allow it to avoid paying damages under
confidentiality agreements.
GT Advanced did not disclose the identity of the third-party
or the nature of the potential contract violations.
In a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in New Hampshire,
early on Thursday, the company also requested an "in camera"
hearing to deal with its request.
An "in camera" hearing is not open to the public.
The first hearing of GT Advanced's Chapter 11 bankruptcy is
scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.
The company has offered little explanation for its surprise
bankruptcy filing on Monday.
GT Advanced has a deal with Apple that involves building an
Arizona factory to make scratch-resistant sapphire glass
exclusively for the iPhone and iPad maker.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)